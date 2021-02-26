Arjun Kapoor launches teaser of mud racing flick 'Muddy' on social media

Arjun took to Instagram to launch the teaser. "Launching#MuddyMovie Official Teaser, Watch it on YouTube @ PK7 Creations Channel," he wrote.

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Arjun Kapoor was among celebrities from Bollywood, as well as Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries, who on Friday virtually launched the teaser of the upcoming multi-lingual film, Muddy, touted as India's first feature film on mud racing.

The teaser was also launched virtually by Malayalam actors Fahad Faasil and Unni Mukundan, Telugu filmmaker Anil Ravipudi, Tamil actor Jayam Ravi and Kannada actor Dr. Sivaraj Kumar.

The film, directed by Dr. Praghabal, was announced by Tamil star Vijay Sethupati last week when he released the motion potion on February 20.

Actors Yuvan, Ridhaan Krishna, Anusha Suresh and Amit Sivadas Nair are the lead artists in the film and Harish Peradi, IM Vijayan and Renji Panicker will be seen in pivotal roles.

Muddy will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

--IANS

ym/vnc