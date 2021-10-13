Arjun Kapoor: My line-up is mix of masala commercial, genre-bending films

He says his upcoming work is a great mix of masala commercials and genre bending entertainers.

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actor Arjun Kapoor, who has three films - 'Ek Villain', 'Kuttey' and the recently announced 'The Lady Killer' lined up, is happy that filmmakers now are wanting to cast him in their "eclectic vision".

Arjun is proud of his slate and credits the success of 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' (SAPF) for changing the course of his career.

He said: "'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' has been a game-changer for my career. It presented me in a radical way which audiences had never seen before and I'm deeply thankful that they loved my performance in the film."

He added: "The success of 'SAPF' has opened several doors for me with filmmakers wanting to cast me in their eclectic vision. 'The Ladykiller' and 'Kuttey' are prime examples of how the industry is looking at me today and as an actor, I couldn't be more fortunate!"

Speaking about his next releases, Arjun is "excited" about his line-up.

"As it's a great mix of masala commercial films like 'Ek Villain Returns' and also genre-bending entertainers like 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer'. I have a few more announcements lined up and they are all equally diverse from a script point of view."

Arjun will be seen in Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns', Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan's debut directorial 'Kuttey' and Ajay Bahl's 'The Lady Killer'.

--IANS

dc/kr