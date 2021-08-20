Arjun Kapoor on fitness journey: I am enjoying my journey forward

Arjun said: "I have to tailor-make my diet and constantly customise it because of my constant health journey forward. So, yes, along with the intense workout sessions that I have been doing with Drew Neal, I have changed my meal pattern completely."

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took everyone by surprise with his impressive physical transformation. He considers his fitness journey to be a work in progress and says he is thoroughly enjoying his journey forward.

Arjun feels healthy food should also be tasty for someone like him to stay motivated. The actor says he is a work in progress with every meal and every workout session.

"Staying healthy is a combination of several factors - training, diet, state of mind, and the desire to take one day at a time. These things, in combination, helps anyone stay on the road to better fitness," said the 36-year-old.

He added: "I'm just happy that I have found my groove and am thoroughly enjoying my journey forward. I, like every other person, is a work in progress and I'm at it, every single day, every single meal."

