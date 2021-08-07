Arjun Kapoor praises Simone Biles, Ben Stokes for prioritising mental health

In this digitally intrusive world, where people feel constantly scrutinized for every action of theirs, these sporting stars are paving the way for this generation to look after themselves and be caring towards one another.Arjun, who battled with obesity in his formative years, also coped with mental wellbeing due to being dismissed and trolled by people who simply called him fat.Speaking about these icons for coming out with their stories, the '2 States' actor said, "We have to encourage and laud people who are coming out to tell their story. We live in an era where we are constantly being watched and monitored. It is not easy to not have any downtime. So, when people like Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles and Ben Stokes speak up, we have to listen patiently because what they are going through is reflective of what our generation is feeling.""These guys are all legends who successfully deal with immense pressure every single day and if they are sparking a conversation to prioritise mental health, we should listen very, very carefully," he added and further spoke about his own experience as an obese individual, "Not apples to apples at all, but when I was battling obesity, it was brushed aside as I'm just a fat guy who is privileged and he must be eating and having a good time. No one bothered about what I was going through mentally."Arjun stated that he feels it's important to normalize these important conversations in society so that the youth of the country knows that it is absolutely ok to not be ok, "We must normalize these conversations in society. In a digital world, we are being pushed to be constantly on. We are surrounded by cameras and we have to put up the best things for likes and comments. We hardly have time to connect with ourselves and our close ones without the presence of our phones. Plus, now, we have the pandemic which has made us all too boxed up."He further continued, "It's not been easy for everyone. So, when icons like them speak up, they have a huge influence on people across the world like me. It shows people that it is ok to be vulnerable and that it's ok not to be ok. We all have to learn and unlearn and grow. Everyone should be allowed to go through their own journey because, honestly, everyone has a unique journey. We should not judge and pre-judge what a person is going through as it just defeats the purpose."Arjun hopes for society to be more caring towards the issues of others. He concluded by saying, "We should aim to build an empathetic society where people love and care for each other and try and understand what each other might be coping with."On the film front, Arjun will be next seen in 'Bhoot Police', which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. (ANI)