Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh co-star in music video 'Dil hai deewana'

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actors Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh's music video "Dil hai deewana", released on Saturday.

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi with vocals by Darshan Raval and actress-turned-singer Zara Khan, the song is pitched as a party track.

"I had a blast with Rakul while filming the song. It is an out-and-out dance track with a fun vibe, which (video directors) directors Radhika (Rao) and Vinay (Sapru) have aptly captured," said Arjun.