Arjun Kapoor: 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' has scope for a dark sequel

"If you see the climax of the film that Dibakar has so masterfully designed, you will realise that there is a scope for a sequel that can be dark, gritty, raw, and thrilling," Arjun said.

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actor Arjun Kapoor feels the climax of Dibakar Bannerjee's "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" sets up the prospect of a sequel that can be dark and gritty.

He added: "Now, it is up to the director and his genius mind to tell us whether or not he sees this happening. I can assure you that whenever he gives the green signal, Pari (Parineeti Chopra) and I will be on to shoot."

Arjun is thankful to Dibakar for being convinced he could deliver as the corrupt Haryanvi cop, Pinky Dahiya, in the film.

"It (the film) really took me to places that I didn't imagine going," he said, adding: "I'm overwhelmed because I know how much Dibakar told me to believe in myself and submit to his process."

--IANS

