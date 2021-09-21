Arjun Kapoor speaks about venturing into food, fitness space

The '2 States' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a short video montage in which he could be seen sweating it out at the gym. In the caption of the post, Arjun wrote, "It's a marathon, not a sprint. #WorkInProgress."Talking about how fitness has changed his perspective, Arjun revealed, "People have been kind enough to notice my transformation. My fitness journey has not only changed the way I look at food, nutrition and fitness but it has also changed the way people look at me. The opportunities and offers coming to me have also changed."He further spoke regarding wanting to venture into the food and fitness space and said, "I have definitely initiated multiple conversations to explore myself in the food and nutrition space and I'm excited for some of the things that will materialise soon. I will be in a position to share more concrete details in the days to come. I want to be a part of ventures that are aiming to revolutionise the fitness space!"In August, Arjun had opened about his battle with obesity in an interview with a leading daily, wherein he said how his "underlying health condition has always made it a struggle for him to constantly stay a certain size".Later the 36-year-old actor had disclosed that he joined forces with world kickboxing champion Drew Neal to push himself to get the correct body type, and seems like his commitment to fitness is reaping benefits for him.Meanwhile, on the film front, Arjun's latest release was 'Bhoot Police' which also starred actors Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in lead roles. Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, the movie was released on Disney+ Hotstar on September 10.Apart from 'Bhoot Police', Arjun also has 'Ek Villian Returns' and 'Kuttey' in the pipeline. (ANI)