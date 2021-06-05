Arjun Kapoor tells why he can't wait to be back on film sets

Arjun shared a throwback video on his Instagram handle talking about why he can't wait to be back on a film set. In the caption, he wrote, "I have grown up over this last decade on film sets. I feel strange not being there. It's my life, passion and hobby! I'd love to make as many movies as I can and keep improving by being on the sets."He further credited film sets for helping him to constantly improve as an actor and said, "They are the best classrooms. When it comes to films, I'm like any other child in a candy store. I'm in awe of what our work can do to engage and entertain people.. Can't wait for that to happen again!"Before becoming an actor, Arjun had reportedly worked as an assistant director on many hit movies, such as Nikhil Advani's 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love', 'No Entry' and 'Wanted', before making his debut with Yash Raj Films, 'Ishaqzaade' in (2012) alongside Parineeti Chopra.On the work front, Arjun whose last release was 'Sardar ka Grandson', co-starring Rakul Preet Singh, has 'Ek Villain Returns', and 'Bhoot Police' in the pipeline. (ANI)