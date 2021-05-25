Arjun Kapoor: Was like an apprentice under Dibakar Banerjee for three months

Arjun said: "There comes a stage in an actor's life where one has to walk the path less travelled to make a different kind of mark and, for me, SAPF will always be that film. I'm grateful for the love that the film and my character is getting."

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Arjun Kapoor says he was like an apprentice under filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee for three months before they started shooting for "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" (SAPF). The actor feels the director has extracted the best out of him.

He added: "I was like an apprentice under Dibakar for three months before we started shooting and it definitely shows in the film. He has extracted the best out of me and I will be indebted to him for his belief."

The actor shared that the film pushed him to experiment. "SAPF will always be a special film in my career. It pushed me to experiment and get out of my comfort zone and I'm glad that it is paying dividends for me. As we all know, Dibakar is a visionary director and he created a world that was raw, unhinged and highlighted the underbelly of Delhi. I will always be thankful that he saw me to be a part of this world and made me the vehicle of chaos in the film," he said.

