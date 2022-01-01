Arjun, Malaika wish Happy New Year with a 'pouty' picture

Arjun shared a picture on Instagram, where the two are seen pouting as Arjun clicks a selfie. Malaika looks gorgeous in a lime coloured bikini while the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar star is seen shirtless and sporting a thick mustache.

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have wished their fans and friends a "pouty" 2022 in a new social media post.

"As the dust settles on 2021 (clearly the virus refuses to so something must) We just wanna wish all of you a happy & very pouty 2022 ahead !!!" he wrote as the caption.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a while. The two have been pictured several times at various events.

On the work front, Arjun currently has three films lined up - 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer'.

--IANS

