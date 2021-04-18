Arjun Rampal and Neil Nitin Mukesh test Covid-19 positive

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Arjun Rampal and Nitin Nitin Mukesh are the latest Bollywood celebrities to fall prey to the Covid-19 pandemic. Both actors took to social media to inform that they have tested positive for Covid-19.

In an Instagram post late on Saturday, Arjun Rampal wrote: "I have tested positive for Covid-19. Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and home quarantined, getting the needed medical care. I am following all protocols as is required of me. To all those who have been in contact with me in the past 10 days please take care and take the necessary precautions. This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long term benefits. Together we can and we will fight corona."