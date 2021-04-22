Arjun Rampal announces recovery from COVID-19, urges everyone to get vaccinated

The 'Om Shanti Om' star, who tested positive for the virus on April 17, took to his Instagram handle to announce the news. "My prayers for all those suffering and families for their losses. Feel truly blessed to have two tests both Negative," he wrote along with a selfie post.Arjun continued with the caption and revealed that the main reason behind him recovering so fast from the infection is because he had already taken his first dose of the vaccine, thus making the viral load very low, with no symptoms. He, therefore, urged everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible and continue to take all safety measures.The actor also extended thanks to the people who checked upon him."Thank you all for your love and best wishes. Stay positive and don't become positive. Stay safe be smart. This too shall pass. Love and light #recovered," he added.Celebrity followers including Dia Mirza and more liked the post while scores of fans chimed into the comments section to congratulated the 'Daddy' actor on his recovery.Earlier on April 17, Arjun informed his fans via a social media post that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on his Twitter handle.The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.Recently, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sonu Sood, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus. (ANI)