Arjun Rampal, Daisy Shah, Ameesha Patel in 'Mystery Of Tattoo'

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actors Arjun Rampal, Daisy Shah and Ameesha Patel are all set to come together in an upcoming thriller film titled "Mystery Of Tattoo". The film's mahurat shot was performed by the guest of honour, director Anees Bazmee, at a studio in Saki Naka on Tuesday.

"It's an important guest appearance and a pivotal character to the film. I am glad to be part of this project, look forward to shooting the film," Ameesha said of her role.

Arjun Rampal, who is currently holidaying in Budapest, shared: "I am playing a special role in this and will be joining the team in London. I couldn't be there. So I am just sending my best wishes to Bhavnaji, Kashish, Daisy, Ameesha, Manoj, Myra and Rohit, Ganeshji -- all of you. I am sure this is going to be a special movie and I look forward to meeting you all in London. I hope we all do that without any hiccups. It feels great to be back on sets, so I can't wait to continue this run."

Daisy Shah claimed "thriller as a genre is not explored much", and added: "'Mystery Of Tattoo' will actually give it a refreshing twist. Getting back to shooting feels as amazing as ever and I hope the situation gets better and we resume shooting without any stress."

Produced by Kashish Khan, Anushree Shah and Gajinath Jai Kumar, the film will also feature actors Rohit Verma, Myra Sareen and Manoj Joshi.

