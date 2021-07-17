Arjun Rampal has 'feeling of sudden emptiness' after wrapping up Dhaakad shoot

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actor Arjun Rampal took to social media on Saturday to share that he feels a sudden emptiness after wrapping up the shoot of the upcoming film "Dhaakad".

"It's a wrap for me on #Dhaakad the feeling of sudden emptiness sinks in, as it does when you finish something that has been so close to you. The team, the crew, the memories I take are special. Sorry had to crop pic with @kanganaranaut from set as her look and mine can't really be revealed yet, it was wonderful working with you. Agni is gonna set the screen on @razylivingtheblues thank you again," Arjun wrote in an Instagram post.