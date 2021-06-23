Arjun Rampal holidaying with family in Budapest, shares adorable pictures from vacation

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a few pictures from Budapest, Hungary, wherein he is currently holidaying."Some quality time with the family. Before I get to work. #Beautiful #Budapest #gratitude," he captioned the post.In one of the images, Arjun can be seen giving a piggyback ride to the son.The holiday pictures of Arjun and his family have garnered a lot of love from all."Arik looks so cute," a user commented."Sending you three lots of love," another one wrote.A few days ago, Arjun surprised everyone with his new platinum blonde hair look. Actually, he bleached his hair for his role in the upcoming movie 'Dhaakad', which features Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.According to the reports, Arjun will be seen essaying the role of the antagonist in Razneesh Razy Ghai's directorial movie. (ANI)