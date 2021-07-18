Arjun Rampal pens heartfelt note as his 'little rockstar' son Arik turns 2

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Om Shanti Om' actor posted a bunch of delightful pictures with his 'little rockstar'.Alongside the snaps, he wrote, "My darling Son. You turn 2 today and we as a family are just so grateful for all the love and joy you bring. Happy 2nd birthday Arik. #happybirthdayArik".More than 35,000 fans liked the post within an hour of being posted, with many adoring the duo in the comments section.Rampal's model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and mom of Arik also penned a heartfelt note to mark the second birthday of his son. Alongside the adorable pictures from their family album, she wrote, "Happy birthday my sunshine boy. Thank you for loving me and making our world light up"For the unversed, Rampal and Gabriella welcomed Arik in July 2019. The 'Paltan' actor had announced Gabriella's pregnancy in April with an adorable post on his Instagram account."Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby," Arjun captioned a love-filled picture of himself and Gabriella, in which she can be seen dressed in a gown, sporting her pregnancy bump.Arik is the third child of Rampal. The actor was earlier married to Mehr Jesia from 1998 to 2018 and the duo has two daughters together - Mahikaa and Myra.As per media reports, Rampal and Gabriella's romance rumours hit the gossip columns in November 2018. They have attended several media events and made public appearances together. In January, they again made headlines after reports of their impending wedding made the rounds. Gabriella, a South African model, and actor, made her Bollywood debut with 'Sonali Cable' in 2014.Speaking about Arjun Rampal's work front, the actor was last seen in 'Nail Polish' and has movies like 'Dhaakad', 'The Rapist'and 'The Battle of Bhima Koregaon' in the pipeline. (ANI)