Arjun Rampal says goodbye to blonde hair

The actor on Saturday took to his Instagram handle and posted pictures in which he can be seen flaunting his new hairstyle in the colour black. Arjun teased about an upcoming project for which he got this new look."Back to Black. Onto another one. More deets later. #TheReturn #jarpictures thank you again @aalimhakim you just get the character," he captioned the post.The 'Rajneeti' star also posted a Reel in which he captured the transition from blonde to black in the blink of an eye."Goodbye Blondie... feat @aalimhakim," he captioned the video.Fans flooded the comments section of Arjun's post with heart and fire emoticons."Homie looking sharp," wrote a social media user."Both still handsome," added another.Actors Kangana Ranaut and Divya Dutta are also a part of 'Dhaakad', which is based on issues of child trafficking and crimes against women.Touted to be a spy thriller, the film is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai and Deepak Mukut. 'Dhaakad' is slated to release on October 1, 2021. (ANI)