Arjun Rampal shares birthday wish as daughter Myra turns 16

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actor Arjun Rampal took to social media on Thursday to wish daughter Myra on her 16th birthday.

Arjun, who has two daughters -- Myra and Mahikaa -- with ex-wife Mehr Jesia, is currently on vacation in Budapest with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their son Arik.

The actor wrote that he wishes to meet Myra soon.