  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Arjun Rampal shares throwback picture from modelling days

Arjun Rampal shares throwback picture from modelling days

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Aug 22nd, 2021, 00:15:03hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Arjun Rampal (Image source: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Actor Arjun Rampal took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback picture from his modelling days.

On Saturday, the 'Raajneeti' star took to his Instagram handle and shared a monochrome shirtless picture of himself.
He posed for the camera with a grim look, while flaunting his abs.
"Throwback or rather throw throw back some decades ago. #modellingdays," he wrote in the caption.

Arjun Rampal will be next seen in 'Dhaakad', co-starring Kangana Ranaut and Divya Dutta.
Touted to be a spy thriller, 'Dhaakad' is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai and Deepak Mukut.
The film is slated to release on October 1, 2021. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features