Arjun Rampal starts shooting for his next project 'Three Monkeys'

The 'Raajneeti' actor took to his Instagram account to share a picture of him from the sets of the film, which is being directed by Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mustan Alibhai Burmawalla.Along with sharing a close-up shot of him, Arjun wrote, "Lights camera action. On set again. A new journey begins. #ThreeMonkeys #abbasmustanhusain #Mumbai #filmset."In the picture, Arjun can be seen donning a brown leather jacket teamed with a white shirt. He can be seen sporting a bearded look with intense eye expressions.Arjun's girlfriend, model Gabriella Demetriades dropped a heart-eyed emoji in the comment section. Many fans and followers pointed out Arjun's character in the film.One fan said, "Aray desi professor. I hope Bollywood can give a tough competition to Money Heist." While another one wrote, "Our Indian professor." A third user commented, "Perfect choice for Professor."In the popular Spanish series, the plot focuses on robberies by a group headed by a mastermind, dubbed as The Professor, played by Alvaro Morte. The group of robbers in the series are named after cities -- Tokyo, Moscow, Denver, Nairobi, Rio, Helsinki, Oslo and Berlin.'Three Monkeys', which is being helmed by Abbas Mustan, will mark the return of the filmmaker duo to direction five years after 'Machine', which marked the launch of Abbas' son, Mustafa Burmawala.Abbas and Mustan are known for films such as 'Khiladi', 'Baazigar', 'Soldier', 'Ajnabee', 'Aitraaz', 'Humraaz', 'Race', among several others. They are currently also gearing up for the release of 'Penthouse' on Netflix starring Bobby Deol and Arjun Rampal, among others.Apart from 'Three Monkeys', Arjun will next be seen in the spy thriller film 'Dhaakad' alongside actor Kangana Ranaut. He also has period war drama 'The Battle of Bhima Koregaon' in his kitty. (ANI)