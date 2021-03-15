Arjun Rampal takes walk down memory lane, pays a visit to his college in Delhi

The 'Aankhein' actor took to Instagram as he shared a candid clip from his visit to The Hindu College where he did his graduation.In the video, Arjun who is seen donning a casual look in a white loosely fitted T-shirt and a black low waist track pants gleefully enters the college campus and wears a face mask.As soon as he enters the college premises the actor showcases his room from the college hostel and points to his room where he used to stay during graduation days. The actor is also seen greeting the students waiting to shake hands with the 'Ra. One' actor.The short clip is accompanied by ' In times like these' by Jack Johnson.Reliving his college days by visiting the campus, the 'Dil Hai Tumhara' star did not caption the video.However, Rampal's fans and followers were quick to respond to the video and it garnered more than 24 thousand likes, with the actor's girlfriend leaving a heart eyes emoticon in the caption.Scores of fans left fire and heart emoticons, in awe of the video.On the work front, Rampal was last seen in the legal thriller 'Nail Polish' which premiered on Zee5. The actor has got projects like 'Jaako Raakhey Saaiyan' and 'Penthouse' in the pipeline. (ANI)