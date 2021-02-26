  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Arjun Rampal wraps up 'Dhaakad' shoot, calls it 'one hell of a film'

Arjun Rampal wraps up 'Dhaakad' shoot, calls it 'one hell of a film'

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Feb 26th, 2021, 12:51:05hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actor Arjun Rampal has completed the shoot for the upcoming action film Dhaakad. He plays the antagonist Rudraveer in the Kangana Ranaut-starrer.

Rampal posted a picture with the entire team of the film on Instagram and captioned it as "one hell of a film".

Sharing the photos, he wrote: "Just superb!!!!! One of the most amazing teams I have had the pleasure to work with. Thank you guys will miss you till the next schedule. #Rudraveer is one mad character. #Dhaakad is one hell of a film. @razylivingtheblues @smaklai @kanganaranaut @hunar.mukut @divyadutta25 @deepakmukut @sohamrockstrent @writish1 @tetsuonagata @krulz59 #Dhaakad #madhyapradesh #Bhopal #Sarni."

The actor shot for the film over the past few months in Bhopal.

Dhaakad is a spy thriller that casts Kangana as Agent Agni. The Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial is expected to hit screens on October 1.

--IANS

anj/vnc

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features