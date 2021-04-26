  1. Sify.com
Tamil action hero Arjun Sarja is back in Malayalam, playing the lead in Kannan Thamarakkulam’s Virunnu.

Virunnu is a family thriller. Mukesh, Baiju Santhosh, Aju Varghese, Dharmajan Bolghatty, Hareesh Perady, Asha Sarath and Kottayam Pradeep include the cast.

Girish Neyyar and N M Badusha are the producers of Virunnu. Arjun Sarja has acted in movies like Vandae Maatharam and Jack & Daniel in Malayalam. He will be seen in the forthcoming Mohanlal period drama, Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, directed by Priyadarshan.

Kannan Thamarakkulam has earlier directed Thinkal Muthal Velli Vare, Achayans, Chanakya Thanthram and Pattabhiraman. Maradu 357 and Udumbu are ready for release from the director. 

