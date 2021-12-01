Arjun Sarja is relieved, police give a clean chit in #MeToo allegations!

Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada cinema's leading actor Arjun has been given a clean chit in actress Shruti Hariharan's sexual misconduct complaint. The case was investigated by the Cubbon Park police in Bengaluru.

According to Shruti, Arjun hugged her and ran his hands up and down her back in the name of rehearsal during the shoot of Nibunan. In the investigation, the police said that due to the lack of evidence, he has been cleared of all the charges filed against him.