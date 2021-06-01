Arjun to lock horns with Mahesh Babu!

Of late, Arjun has been accepting good roles and he is ready to even play a baddie if the script offers him a good scope to perform. In films like Kadal and Irumbu Thirai , Arjun played the deadly baddie. In Sivakarthikeyan's Hero , Arjun had played a powerful character.

The latest update from Telugu media houses is that Action King Arjun is likely to lock horns with Mahesh Babu in his upcoming Telugu biggie Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Sources say that the makers had planned to rope in Arvind Swamy and Anil Kapoor before finalizing Arjun.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels, and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment, Keerthy Suresh plays Mahesh's pair in the film and Thaman is composing the music.

Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame is directing the film, which is slated to release for the Sankranti holidays 2022.