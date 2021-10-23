Arjun to Malaika: All I want is to make you smile

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) On Malaika Arora's 48th birthday on Saturday, her rumoured beau and actor Arjun Kapoor has shared a romantic picture and said all he wants to do is make her smile.

Arjun shared a picture from Malaika's birthday celebration on Instagram. In the image, the 36-year-old actor is looking at the camera and smiling while Malaika is seen softly kissing the 'Gunday' actor on his forehead.