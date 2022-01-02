Arko shoots for a song with Miss Korea 2021

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Music composer and songwriter Arko shot for a song with Miss Korea 2021, Tara Hong.

It is an English song written, composed and sung by Arko. The song has been directed by acclaimed director Paul Atkins who has done some creatively aesthetic projects before this.

Arko said: "It's always great to collaborate on content with passionate international artistes. We had a cross-over team and it was a ball shooting for it. The language was an issue initially but that's the beauty of it that it strengthens bonds when we try and understand through that barrier. We had a great time."