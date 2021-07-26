Armaan Malik, Amaal Mallik pen emotional posts as they mourn demise of their grandmother

Armaan took to Instagram and wrote, "Lost my best friend today... my dadijaan. The light of my life. I still cannot process this loss. A void I know nobody can fill. You were the cutest, the most precious human being ever. I am so grateful that I got so much time with you and got all your love, hugs and kisses. Allah my angel is now with you," he grieved.Along with it, he shared a throwback video of him hugging his grandmother.Amaal also mourned the demise of his grandmother on social media."It was the most difficult task of my life to bury you with my own hands today. I cried hopelessly for a last hug, but you had already gone. You wanted to be buried right next to your husband and I'm glad we could make that happen," he wrote on Instagram.Amaal even recalled his fond memories with his daadi."Sundays with Dadi was the real deal with aloo Parathas for breakfast and Pizza Parties for dinner.... You lived to love your children and grandchildren, you fought long and hard," he added.Members from the film and music industry have paid their condolences to Malik family."Sending you all strength and duas," singer Neeti Mohan commented."Sorry Armaan," singer Kanika Kapoor wrote.For the unversed, Armaan and Amaal are the nephews of Anu Malik and sons of Daboo Malik. (ANI)