Armaan Malik expresses gratitude to RJs on World Radio Day

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Singer Armaan Malik expressed his gratitude to radio jockeys and hosts on the occasion of World Radio Day on February 13. The singer shared that he wouldn't be wherever he is today without the support of radio.

"This #WorldRadioDay I wanna thank all the RJ's and radio show hosts that have played my songs and supported my musical journey since the very beginning. I wouldn't be wherever I am today, without you. Much love and respect!" Armaan tweeted.