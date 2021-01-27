Armaan Malik has 'no clue' about a Spanish song he has sung

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Singer Armaan Malik claims he has no clue about the meaning of a Spanish song sung by him. Armaan tweeted an audio clip of his rendition of the song on Wednesday.

"Singing in Español for the first time," he captioned.

Reacting to fan's queries regarding the name of the song, Armaan informed that he is singing the song "Hawai", originally performed by artists Maluma and The Weeknd.