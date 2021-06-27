Armaan Malik: It's a miracle that we are able to function during these times

"It's a miracle that we are able to function during these times. The pandemic has been mentally and physically exhausting. I am so damn proud of you, me & everybody here," Armaan tweeted on Sunday.

The singer expressed that the pandemic has been mentally and physically exhausting.

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Singer and youth icon Armaan Malik took to social media on Sunday to share his take on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking about how he has been affected by the ongoing pandemic, Armaan recently told IANS in an interview: "For the world, I am this super positive person but I've not been my best lately. Music has been my sole saviour in times of distress. However, there's no button I can switch 'on' and become instantly creative. I am trying to keep my calm and praying for better times. There's nothing more I can do."

On the work front, Armaan is celebrating the success of his single titled "Echo" for which he collaborated with Korean-American singer-songwriter Eric Nam and international music producer KSHMR.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the singer thanked fans for showering their love on the single.

"20 MILLION VIEWS on #Echo! This is my first-ever international collaboration and to see it get the kinda love it's getting from around the world is unreal! Congrats guys @EricNamOfficial @KSHMRmusic," Armaan tweeted.

