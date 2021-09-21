Armaan Malik on winning SIIMA award: 'Butta Bomma' one of my most memorable songs

The young singer is quite overwhelmed with the appreciation, and thanked the cast of the film that includes Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Celebrated playback singer Armaan Malik wins won Best Playback Singer at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) for the Telugu song 'Butta Bomma' from the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

Armaan said, "I'm honoured and touched by the amount of love that Butta Bomma received. I'm grateful to all my fans who have been relentless with their gestures of support. I thank maestro S. Thaman for creating this gem of a song, Butta Bomma remains one of the most memorable songs of my career."

The song 'Butta Bomma' is written by Ramajogayya Sastry and composed by S Thaman.

The ceremony of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) took place in Hyderabad on Sunday night, September 19.

Apart from making his debut in Telugu music with the song 'Butta Bomma', Armaan's latest hit songs include 'Echo' (with Korean-American artist Eric Nam and EDM hitmaker KSHMR), 'Tum Aaogey' from 'Bell Bottom', Humnawaa from A.R. Rahman's '99 Songs', 'Teri Aankhon Mein' from 'Thalaivii' and 'Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hain' from 'Bhoot Police'. He also won the MTV Europe Music Award 2020 under 'The Best India Act' for his single 'Control'.

