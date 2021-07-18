Armaan Malik suggests fans to be nice to people

Commenting on his tweet, fans expressed their opinion on the same.

"It takes one minute to be nice to someone and one minute to knife someone. Choose what you say or do in that one minute. A lot depends on it," Armaan tweeted on Sunday.

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Singer Armaan Malik took to social media on Sunday to suggest his fans to be nice to others.

"There are lot of positive and negative things in this world. We can't vanish those negativity. Everything has two sides - good & bad. But the choice is ours," commented a fan.

"I tried to be nice to everyone around me and they knifed me so now I'm gonna be the knife to everyone and I don't care about it," expressed another fan.

"Well said @ArmaanMalik22 words are very powerful .. it just depends how we use them. Being kind to others never goes out of fashion! I wish others can follow your advice as you use words perfectly!" shared another fan.

Earlier in the day, Armaan tweeted saying he is busy with a project which is extremely close to his heart.

"I know I haven't been regular on social media lately, but that's only coz I've been focusing on a project that's really close to my heart. I hope I can bring a wide smile on everybody's face. Can't wait anymore, love u all," he wrote.

--IANS

abh/kr