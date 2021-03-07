Armaan Malik: Wouldn't be where I am today without my mother

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Singer Armaan Malik on Sunday expressed gratitude to his mother Jyothi Malik saying he would not become what he is today without her.

"I really wouldn't be where I am today without my mother @jyothimalik," Armaan tweeted on Sunday.

On Saturday, Armaan engaged in a conversation with his fans on Twitter. Replying to a fan who asked whether his mother speaks Telugu at home, the singer said: "Haaan she does and she wants me to learn the language badly I hope I can pick it up."