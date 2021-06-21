Armaan Malik's b'day note to mom: There will never be enough words to convey how grateful I am

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Armaan Malik on Monday posted birthday wishes for his mother Jyoti Malik on the occasion of her birthday. In an Instagram note, the singer shared new and throwback pictures with his mother, expressing love and gratitude.

"Happy birthday mom! You're not just my mother, you're the greatest woman I know! My whole life you have always been there for me, every step of the way. There will never be enough words to convey how grateful I am to have a mom as wonderful as you. Love you JM," Armaan wrote.