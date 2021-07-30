Armaan Malik's new Tamil song 'Eppa Paarthaalum' is out

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Armaan Malik is quite excited about his new Tamil song 'Eppa Paarthaalum', which is a collaboration with music composer Hiphop Tamizha that released on Friday.

The song is part of the Tamil film 'Aalambana', directed by Pari K. Vijay and starring Vaibhav and Parvati.

The song has been penned by Pa Vijay and composed by Tamizha.