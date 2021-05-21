Armaan Ralhan: Doing a film with Ranveer Singh gives my work more eyeballs

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Actor Armaan Ralhaan made his acting debut in the Ranveer Singh-Vaani Kapoor starrer "Befikre" in 2016. Lately, he was seen in the OTT anthology "Ajeeb Daastaans", in the segment featuring Jaideep Ahlawat and Fatima Sana Sheikh. Armaan says his focus right now is on building a filmography and not necessarily lead roles.

"I didn't necessarily see it as a risk because as a new person I am not coming in with any kind of hype. The audience will not come and watch a film just because I am in it, because I have not earned their trust yet. So, as far as I am concerned, doing a film with people like Ranveer Singh -- or Jaideep Ahlawat and Fatima Sana Shaikh -- gives my work more eyeballs," Armaan told IANS.

"So, I am focussed to keep growing and hopefully I will get to a stage where people come to watch a film because I am in it, but gradually I want to build it step by step and your work will be seen. I don't know if you want to call that risk-taking but you can call it safe," he added.

For Armaan, the criteria of featuring in films is different from other newcomers.

"As far as newcomers doing lead films is concerned, for me it is important that I should be in something that I want to be a part of, and the idea is not just do a lead film to do a lead film," he told IANS.

"The idea is to build a filmography and build a career that hopefully in the future stands the test of time. (A) Lead (role) is important to me and I hope to do that soon," he said.

