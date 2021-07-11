Armaan's advice to younger musicians: Please don't run after numbers

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Singer Armaan Malik took to social media on Sunday to share a piece of advice for younger musicians.

In a tweet posted on Sunday afternoon, Armaan highlighted on the importance of creating good music and having one's unique style instead of running after numbers.

"I know we're all in this world where numbers determine your success, but I just want to tell younger musicians - please don't run after that! Please focus on making good music and developing your own unique style. That's what will help you create a dedicated fan base," Armaan tweeted.