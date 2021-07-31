Arnold Schwarzenegger's kids share love on 'Terminator' star's 74th birthday

Katherine Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena all posted pictures and love-filled captions to wish their doting father."HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY! I love you so much and can't wait to celebrate you!" wrote his daughter Katherine alongside several childhood throwback pics. "Have the best day ever!!"Included in her post was a pic of a young Katherine riding horses with her father, another of the two embracing one another, a snapshot from a day in the pool, lounging on a hammock, another of baby Katherine looking at a birthday cake and finally a photo of the young girl cuddling her father.The 'Terminator' star's son Joseph Baena also shared a photo of himself and his famous father holding up their drinks at a restaurant."Happy Birthday Dad!" he captioned the loving post. "I hope your pump was juicy and may your day be filled with lots of schnitzel, schnapps and stogies!!!"Patrick Schwarzenegger, also an actor, shared a mini video of his "pop" lifting weights."Happy Birthday pops! Can't believe you became a grandpa this past year," he said in the caption, referring to Katherine's daughter Lyla with Chris Pratt. "Can't wait to see what happens this year!"He added: "Also... i have no idea how your 74 today and still pullin this weight. I truly hope I'm half as strong physically & mentally when I'm your age."To this Katherine teased by commenting, "OPA!! Also why is the hitting of the chest necessary?"As noted by US Weekly, the former governor has five children. He shares Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher with his estranged wife, Maria Shriver.Joseph is the son of the Austria native and Mildred Baena. The pair welcomed him in October 1997 before the 'Kindergarten Cop' star split from Shriver in 2011. (ANI)