Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena's acting career taking off

Washington [US], May 19 (ANI): Proclaimed as king of bodybuilding- Arnold Schwarzenegger has his son- Joseph Baena who is now following his footsteps into making a remarkable place in Hollywood after mimicking him in bodybuilding sports.



Joseph who bagged his first big acting project in the John Malkovich sci-fi flick, 'The Chariot' earlier this year, has now hired an agent- Henry Penzi, who is now booking bigger roles for him in Hollywood.

TMZ learned from the close sources of Joseph that he had just finished shooting an independent film titled 'Bully High' where he played one of the movie's main characters- the role of a school president.

The sources also revealed that Joseph is set to appear in an upcoming project with Bruce Willis and another project with Cartoon Network.

Meanwhile, on a personal note, TMZ broke the news that for the first time in April, this year, Joseph was seen publicly hanging out with his step-brother and actor Patrick who is the son of Arnold and Maria Shriver- the former first lady of California. (ANI)

