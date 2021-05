Arpita Khan Sharma clarifies she has fully recovered from COVID-19

In a social media post, Arpita Khan Sharma cleared the air about the reports making the rounds of her coronavirus status.Arpita Khan Sharma shared, "I tested positive for Covid-19 at the beginning of the month April 2021 however I was asymptomatic. I followed all the guidelines and protocols and thankfully with the grace of God, I have fully recovered and have been well since. Stay Safe. Stay Strong. Stay Positive."Earlier rumours of stars being dead or diagnosed with COVID-19 like Lucky Ali, Kirron Kher and more also went viral on social media which were later bashed by them through their official statements. (ANI)