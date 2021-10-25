Arshad Warsi to be seen in turbaned look in new film 'Banda Singh'

  1. Sify.com
Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Oct 25th, 2021, 13:15:03hrs
Arshad Warsi in 'Banda Singh' (Image source: Twitter)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): Actor Arshad Warsi will be seen donning a turban in his new film 'Banda Singh'.

On Monday, Arshad took to Twitter and shared the first official poster of the movie. In the image, Arshad can be seen sporting a turbaned look as he poses with actor Meher Vij.

"Really excited to become #BandaSingh for you all. All we need is your blessings," he captioned the poster.
As per a statement, 'Banda Singh' is a survival story of a man and his family, set in North India and based on true events. It is helmed by Abhishek Saxena.
Excited about the project, Saxena said, "I have been looking for a script like this to direct since a long time as my earlier two films Phullu and Saroj Ka Rishta were on social issues but Banda Singh is about survival. I am quite thrilled to go on floors and roll the film with Arshad, Meher and rest of the cast."
'Banda Singh' will go on floors in mid-November. (ANI)

