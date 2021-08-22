Arshi Khan almost got engaged to Afghan cricketer

She says, "I was about to get engaged in the month of October, with an Afghanistan cricketer. He was chosen by my father. But after the Taliban took over Afghanistan we cancelled the engagement."

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Actress Arshi Khan says she was about to get engaged to an Afghan cricketer who was chosen by her father.

Talking ahead, Arshi also mentions that while they are on talking terms, "He was my father's friend's son. So now we are also on talking terms and are like friends but I'm happy. Now I'm sure to find my partner in an Indian guy."

Arshi also reveals about having roots in Afghanistan. She adds, "I'm an Afghani Pathan, and my family belongs to the Yusuf Zaheer Pathan ethnic group. My grandfather had migrated from Afghanistan and was a jailer in Bhopal. My roots are in Afghanistan but I am an Indian citizen," she said.

Arshi was a contestant on 'Bigg Boss 11', and re-entered the show as a challenger for the show's season 14. She has appeared in several other reality shows and music videos along with TV shows like 'Savitri Devi College & Hospital', 'Vish' and 'Ishq Mein Marjawan'.

--IANS

ila/kr