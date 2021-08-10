Arshi Khan draws inspiration from Rani, Kareena for her next role

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Arshi Khan is all prepared to do action sequences in her upcoming web series 'The Devil Inside'. She is full of enthusiasm and excitement for her role as this is a first of its kind in her career.

The 31-year-old actress shares about her on screen character in the web series: "I am really excited to star in the series. It is full of entertainment, thrill, and suspense. I will be seen doing action in it. This is something new I'm going to experience in my acting career. I will be seen as 'Kamini' in it."