Arshi Khan enjoyed Holi with Goan hues this year

Goa, March 29 (IANS) "Bigg Boss 14" star Arshi Khan took time off to spend Holi with a Goan twist on Monday. She has been busy shooting here for an upcoming series.

The actress recalled how she was a shy child and would be scared of the festival back in the day.

"As a shy kid and an introvert, on the day of Holi I feared going in the social circle of neighbourhood friends. Yet, they used to come home and force me into the wildness of their colours. Eventually, I conquered my fear. With time now, I love this festival. I just enjoy playing Holi," she said.