Arshi Khan feels blessed to find a teacher in The Great Khali

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Actress Arshi Khan, who is learning wrestling skills from The Great Khali, feels blessed to find a teacher in the form of the ex-WWE fighter.

She reveales that apart from the sport, Khali also teaches her basic humour to cope up with the challenges of life.

Arshi, who has acted in movies like 'The Last Emperor' and also took part in reality shows and daily soaps, shares how Khali has motivated her in life.