Arshi Khan: Funny to see how low people go to participate in 'Bigg Boss'

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Actress and "Bigg Boss" star Arshi Khan feels celebrities create unnecessary controversies to be eligible for participation in the reality show.

"There is always a misconception among celebrities that if they engage in cheap controversial acts, it qualifies them to enter the Bigg Boss house easily. And when the show is nearby, we get to read a lot of controversial news, about fights among happily-married couples, rape cases and stupid social media statements. It is funny to see how down people gets," Arshi tells IANS.