Arshi Khan: Glad people discuss me on 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Actress Arshi Khan, who appeared in TV reality show 'Bigg Boss 14', is amused that the current contestants are discussing her.

Recently a video went viral in which Ridhima Pandit mimics Arshi and on some other occasion Urvi is said to be obsessed with Arshi.

Reacting to this Arshi tells IANS: "I'm glad that people have enjoyed watching me so much that they still discuss about me. I was very much real and all me during my stay in the show. I didn't do anything for the game or camera."