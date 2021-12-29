Arshi Khan goes 'desi' in upcoming song 'Tokni'

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant Arshi Khan has shared her excitement about her ethnic Indian look in the upcoming song 'Tokni'.

She says: "I'm really excited with my makeover for the upcoming song. The song features me in a complete 'desi' look. Even for a track I turned in the bridal look too. It was such a fun-filled experience as I haven't done something similar in my past. I hope my viewers love and appreciate my acting for the song."