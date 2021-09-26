Arshi Khan is in love with jungle theme of 'Bigg Boss 15'

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actress Arshi Khan is excited about the new season of popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 15'. She says the jungle theme of the show brings freshness.

"'Bigg Boss 15' has come with a really creative concept of the jungle and I'm really excited to watch. Since many years the same concept was on and it had become boring now. I'm excited to watch the show. I even don't mind entering the show."